A broken water main under Ray Road in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, forced officials to close the street from Lynn Road to Winthrop Drive so repair crews could work.
A broken water main under Ray Road in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, forced officials to close the street from Lynn Road to Winthrop Drive so repair crews could work. Google Maps
A broken water main under Ray Road in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, forced officials to close the street from Lynn Road to Winthrop Drive so repair crews could work. Google Maps

Local

Break in water pipe closes section of Ray Road in Raleigh

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

August 10, 2018 08:32 AM

RALEIGH

A broken water main under Ray Road near Lynn Road closed a section of it to traffic Friday morning.

Police said Ray was shut down between Lynn Road and Winthrop Drive.

Drivers were being advised to use Lynn and Leesville roads to go around the affected section of Ray Road.

Public Utilities Department workers will have to dig up Ray Road for the repair, so the street will be closed for “an extended period,” police said.

No time estimate was immediately available.

Police said water customers in the affected section of Ray Road had not lost service.

Ron Gallagher 919-829-4572 @RPGKT

  Comments  