Raleigh police identify pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

Raleigh police have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed early Saturday by a driver who left the scene of the crash.
In a report, police said Sabas Colon Habana was trying to cross New Bern Avenue from south to north when he was hit by a car shortly before 3 a.m. Habana was not in a designated crosswalk, and police suspect he was impaired, according to the report.
Police continue to seek the driver of the car that struck Habana. The car, which was eastbound in the far right lane of New Bern Avenue, is dark in color and has front-end damage, according to police.
Habana was taken to Wake Med, where he died.
The report listed neither an age nor address for Habana, but he was from Wisconsin, according to the report.
Comments