Here are five of our best reads from the past week of the News & Observer.
‘Like you just have no brain after the game.’ Inside a UNC lineman’s concussion ordeal.
One year has passed since Tommy Hatton took his final hit on a football field, the one to the side of his head that resulted in his fourth concussion – the one that made him decide, after months of headaches, dizziness, light sensitivity and pain, that he could no longer risk his future. Read more.
Will wasteful state spending lead to private liquor stores in NC? CuriousNC investigates.
In the coming months North Carolina politics might feature a fight over whether to end the state-run monopoly on liquor. Right now, the state controls every aspect of the liquor store business, from the hours (closed all day on Sunday and at 9 p.m. every other day) to the prices (higher than in many other states). Read more.
Here are the constitutional amendments we’ll be voting on in North Carolina
North Carolina’s legislature put six constitutional amendments on the Nov. 6 statewide ballot. Four of the amendments are subject to court challenges. If those challenges fail, here’s what North Carolinians will be voting on. Read more.
CBS 17 reporter gets cancer diagnosis amid ‘horrible summer’
Kelly Kennedy will be glad when the summer of 2018 is far behind her.The CBS 17 reporter’s mother was diagnosed with cancer in May and is still going through treatment. One of Kennedy’s best friends took her own life on June 30. And two weeks ago, Kennedy found out she has invasive cervical cancer. Read more.
As math test denies NC teachers licenses, hundreds of classrooms remain unstaffed
Less than three weeks before school started, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools had about 100 vacancies for elementary school teachers posted. Some of those jobs are open because beginning teachers have given up on paying $94 a shot to take and retake the math test required to earn an elementary teaching license — a test that experts say focuses on algebra, statistics and other skills generally taught in middle or high school. Read more.
