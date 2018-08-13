Durham police seek late-model red Honda CRV that killed woman and fled

Police were asking the public Monday morning to help them find a Honda CRV that likely has front-end damage after fatally hitting a woman Sunday night before the car and its driver fled.
The woman was hit a little before 10 p.m. in front of a Circle K gas station at 109 N.C. 54 West, police said in a statement.
They did not disclose the woman’s name, but said she was 39 years old. She died at a hospital, police reported Monday morning.
The Honda was a red 2017 or 2018 model, police said.
They distributed an illustration of the front grill from a Honda parts website. Officers recovered the parts numbered 4, 5, 9 and 13 at the crash site, so the suspect car will be missing those, police said.
Anyone with information was being asked to call Investigator J.A. Bell at 919-560-4935, ext. 29411, or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.
