RDU plans a ‘refresh’ that could slow your trip through the airport

Raleigh-Durham International Airport is beginning a series of home improvement projects, some of which might temporarily make a trip through the airport a little slower in the coming years.

The work begins with the repaving of John Brantley Boulevard, the road that loops through the airport campus between the terminals and the parking deck. Contractors will begin repaving the section of Brantley Boulevard just south of Terminal 2 this week, resulting in the closing of two lanes between the terminal and Aviation Parkway.

The repaving work will move in front of Terminal 2 later in the fall, before the contractors knock off in November to avoid lane closures during the holidays. The east side of John Brantley Boulevard, in front of Terminal 1, will be repaved next year, starting with the return of warmer weather.

RDU plans a similar schedule for repaving park-and-ride lot 3. About a third of the lot’s 3,820 spaces will be closed starting in September and resurfaced in time for the holidays. The remaining spaces in Economy Lot 3 will be repaved in two phases starting in the spring of 2019.

“Refreshing John Brantley Boulevard will likely mean lane closures that could cause delays for travelers and those picking up passengers,” Kristie VanAuken, RDU’s vice president of communications and community affairs, said in a prepared statement. “Additionally, as we repave ParkRDU Economy 3, there will be fewer spaces available in the immediate future.”

Other projects on the horizon include expanding the security checkpoint area and replacing the carpets in the gate areas of Terminal 2.

RDU has created a website, www.rdu.com/refresh/, to help people track the projects and navigate around them. The website will tell travelers where they might encounter delays and help them plan where they’re going to park before they leave for the airport.

The construction projects over the next two to three years are a combination of maintenance work and expansion to keep up with the growth in passengers. The number of passengers passing through the airport has grown for 52 consecutive months; more than 600,000 people boarded flights at RDU in June, a monthly record and 12.6 percent more than in June of last year.