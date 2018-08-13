87-year-old Wake County man accused of molesting a child for years

An 87-year-old Wake County man faces a charge that he molested a child under 13 years old between for about four years.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ronald Faison Stell on Friday at his home on Auburn Knightdale Road.
An arrest warrant accused Stell of one count of first-degree sex offense with a child. Police believe the abuse took place between the start of 2011 and end of 2014.
The dates of offense listed in the warrant cover all of 2011 through 2014.
The charge indicates the victim was less than 13 years old, but the warrant does not give the specific age or say if the victim was a boy or a girl.
Stell was held in lieu of $1 million bail pending a first appearance in court.
