‘Suspicious object’ prompts evacuation of Wake Forest Renaissance Place

Police ordered an evacuation at the Wake Forest Renaissance Place on Monday afternoon after a “suspicious object” was found.
Wake Forest Power crew members noticed the object and notified police around 1 p.m. Monday, while they worked in the area between South Franklin and South Brooks streets, town spokesman Bill Crabtree said in a news release.
The Raleigh Police Department Bomb Squad has responded to the scene.
The Wake Forest Renaissance Centre, the Over the Falls restaurant, Page 158 Books and a Dollar General are all located in Renaissance Place.
Programming at the Renaissance Centre is canceled for Monday afternoon, Crabtree said.
