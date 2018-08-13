Local

‘Suspicious object’ prompts evacuation of Wake Forest Renaissance Place

By Colin Warren-Hicks

cwarrenhicks@heraldsun.com

August 13, 2018 03:09 PM

Wake Forest

Police ordered an evacuation at the Wake Forest Renaissance Place on Monday afternoon after a “suspicious object” was found.

Wake Forest Power crew members noticed the object and notified police around 1 p.m. Monday, while they worked in the area between South Franklin and South Brooks streets, town spokesman Bill Crabtree said in a news release.

The Raleigh Police Department Bomb Squad has responded to the scene.

The Wake Forest Renaissance Centre, the Over the Falls restaurant, Page 158 Books and a Dollar General are all located in Renaissance Place.

Programming at the Renaissance Centre is canceled for Monday afternoon, Crabtree said.

Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks

  Comments  