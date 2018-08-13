Police search for driver in fatal hit-and-run in Raleigh

Police are searching for the driver involved in Saturday’s fatal hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian.
Officers responded to the 3700 block of New Bern Avenue near Trawick Road around 3 a.m. Saturday, Raeligh police said. An adult male victim was taken to WakeMed, where he died.
Police described the vehicle as a silver four-door sedan with “likely” front-end damage to the bumper, grill, hood and windshield.
The pedestrian was struck while crossing New Bern Avenue outside a crosswalk, according to a wreck report. The vehicle was traveling east in the far right lane of New Bern Avenue.
The vehicle “struck the pedestrian and fled the scene,” the report said.
Anyone with information that might assist investigating officers is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.
