Woman found stabbed dead on Raleigh’s Skycrest Drive

A woman was found stabbed to death Monday night on Skycrest Drive, Raleigh, North Carolina, police said.
Police said the woman’s body was found about 10:30 p.m. in the 4300 block, west of North New Hope Road.
Police said they had received a call that there had been a stabbing, and they labeled the case a homicide.
All of the residences in that area face onto side streets paralleling Skycrest Drive and back onto Skycrest, according to the Wake County geographic information system.
Police released no other information about the woman.
Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident was asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or visit www.raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
