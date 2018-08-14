Raleigh police shoot at suspect during stolen-car stop

A police officer fired at a suspected car thief Monday afternoon when police were trying to stop the car, and the man was arrested a short time later after the car crashed, officials said.
The man, Ronie Demitri Hyman, 22, of Addison Street in Raleigh was not hit by any shots, but he was taken to WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh for treatment after the wreck, police said.
The incident began about 4:30 p.m., police said in a statement issued Monday night.
The statement did not say how many shots were fired or why the officer decided to shoot. The incident is under investigation.
Hyman was seen in a car that had been reported stolen from the 1000 block of North King Charles Road, police said.
Police arrested Hyman near Western Boulevard and Gorman Street, according to records.
Hyman was charged with vehicle theft, felony fleeing to elude police, reckless driving and failing to stop after a property-damage accident.
He was held at the Wake County Justice Center in lieu of $60,000 bail.
State prison records, which show a 2013 conviction of Hyman for misdemeanor larceny in Wake County, list him as being 21.
City County Bureau of Identification records show that Hyman was charged last year with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, vehicle theft and possession of a stolen vehicle, and he was accused in 2013 of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
The status of those charges was not immediately available, however.
