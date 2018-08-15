Capital Boulevard reopens while police investigate assault of woman found in road

The southbound lanes of Capital Boulevard were closed for several hours, stretching into the morning commute, on Wednesday after a woman who was assaulted was found in the road, Raleigh police said.
Lanes were reopened about 8 a.m.
Police were called to the area around Wade Avenue shortly before 2:30 a.m. based on information received from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, they said.
The woman was seriously hurt and was taken to WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh.
Police termed the incident a case of aggravated assault.
Capital Boulevard was closed from around Wake Forest Road to south of Wade Avenue.
Police asked anyone with information that might help detectives to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
