Man is accused of ticket swindles in Raleigh while he was on probation for fraud conviction

A man convicted of defrauding people in at least three North Carolina counties is accused of taking money for entertainment and sports tickets without delivering them to three Wake County residents while he was on probation last year.
Joshua Robert Murphy, 31, of Fairmont in Robeson County was brought from the Craven Correctional Institution to Raleigh on Tuesday to face the new accusations, and officials served him with arrest warrants for similar charges in Orange and Mecklenburg counties.
Arrest warrants that Raleigh police swore out last October said that Murphy scammed one woman for $592 after saying he would sell her concert tickets, a second woman for $295 for concert tickets and a third woman for $100 for a ticket to a football game.
In June 2016, Murphy was convicted of obtaining property by false pretense in Robeson County and sentenced to probation.
In April this year, officials revoked his probation and sent him to jail. He is scheduled to be serving sentences through April 2022.
Between the 2016 conviction and the revocation, however, Murphy was charged with nine swindles in Robeson County as well as the three in Wake County.
Murphy’s record for obtaining property by false pretense reaches to 2011 in Cumberland County, and he was convicted of that crime in Wake County in September 2013.
Altogether, Murphy’s state prison record shows his being convicted of 21 counts of obtaining property by false pretense, including four in February and March this year in Robeson County.
Comments