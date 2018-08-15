Wake Tech business law prof missed his own criminal court appearances, legal papers say

An law instructor at Wake Tech Community College was arrested Wednesday on a charge of identity theft and two warrants for not appearing in court when he was supposed to in 2010.
Raleigh police arrested Stephen Ray Prescott, 61, at South Saunders Street and Chapanoke Road about 8:45 a.m., records showed.
According to the charge filed Wednesday morning, Prescott gave officers different first and middle names and another person’s date of birth “for the purpose of avoiding legal consequences, being cited for driving while license was revoked.”
One of the arrest warrants for failure to appear in court says that Prescott should have been in court on Jan. 21, 2010, in connection with a charge by Crabtree Valley mall police that he had been illegally carrying a concealed weapon.
The other court order for Prescott’s arrest involves not appearing in court on March 11, 2010, in connection with citations for driving with a revoked license and having an expired vehicle registration.
All of the paperwork for his arrest Wednesday list Prescott as having an address on North Main Street in Warrenton. He told booking officers at the Wake County Detention Center, however, that he lives in Wake Forest.
Wake Tech confirmed that Prescott is on the faculty. The college’s website says he is a law associate professor in the Business Administration program and holds a juris doctor law degree and a Ph.D.
Prescott was held on $12,000 bail.
