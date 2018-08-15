Baby sitter who fractured Raleigh infant’s skull is charged with murder, 11 years later

Sharon Helen Hayes was released from prison in 2013 after serving nearly seven years behind bars for fracturing the skull of an 11-month-old boy she was baby-sitting.
A Wake County grand jury reviewed the case this week and charged Hayes with murder after the child died last year, at age 10.
The grand jury on Monday found that Hayes, 34, of Zebulon “unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously did of malice and aforethought kill and murder” Hinton Meyer, who died Aug. 30, 2017, according to an online obituary.
Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said her office launched a new investigation of the case following the completion of Hinton’s autopsy in recent months. There was evidence that the cause of his death was a result of the injuries he suffered more than a decade ago.
Freeman added that case law indicates that an individual who is prosecuted for an assault or some other crime that later leads to the death of the victim is not in danger of double jeopardy.
Hinton was 18 days shy of celebrating his first birthday on Aug. 29, 2007, when he suffered a fractured skull after Hayes threw him to the ground, police reported.
Hayes, who was 23 and living in East Raleigh, was charged with one count of felony child abuse after Hinton was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
Nearly a year later, Hayes, who was then known as Sharon Helen Bryant, pleaded guilty to felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury and operating an unlicensed child-care facility. She was sentenced to a term of 60 months to 81 months in prison, according to court records.
Before sentencing in the case, Hinton’s grandmother, Debbie McGee, in a prepared statement, told the court that she could not attend the hearing because her grandson’s injuries were so severe she needed to stay at home with him.
“Hinton cannot be taken places like other 22 month old babies,” McGee wrote to the court. “On August 29, 2007 at only 11 months old, his life was changed forever at the hands of his caregiver. Hinton cannot sit up, hold his head up, play with toys, make normal baby sounds, eat or drink, or even suck a pacifier. He went from a healthy baby boy to a baby that can not be compared to an infant.”
McGee described the child’s parents as happily married and full of dreams for the future, while the birth of their son was a blessing and a miracle.
“As with most young couples, they found that both parents needed to work to make ends meet,” McGee wrote. “Hinton was placed in daycare until they were approached by Ms. Bryant about keeping Hinton.”
McGee said the young parents were “thrilled Hinton would be given more individual attention, and after all, they ‘knew’ her, or so they thought.”
Hayes was pregnant at the onset of her sentence, court records show.
She was released from prison July 24, 2013, after serving six years and nine months, according to state records.
On April 20, 2014, the state’s post-release supervision and parole commission restored all of Hayes’ rights to citizenship, save for the right to possess firearms.
Hinton, who used a wheelchair because of his injuries, loved being around people and attended Cedar Fork Elementary, according to his obituary. He was a member of Salem Baptist Church Precious Jewels Ministry in Apex.
Hayes’ arrest in late August 2007 marked the fourth child abuse case in the Triangle in just over a week. The three other cases ended with the child’s death.
Cary police charged Diontay Williams, 24, of Cary with second-degree murder in the death of his 7-month-old son, Xavier Kelly.
Jerry Alan Helisek, 39, of Raleigh was charged in Durham with murder in the death of 2 1/2-year-old Cadence Ramsey.
Eric Brandon Carter, 18, of Raleigh was charged with the death of his 10-month-old daughter, Tamara Shields.
State records show Williams, now 35, was convicted of second-degree murder and spent a little over 12 years in prison before he was released last year.
Helisek, now 50, was convicted of manslaughter and served five years and nine months in prison before his release in 2014.
Carter, now 29, was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 15 years and 11 months in prison. He is scheduled to be released in 2022.
Comments