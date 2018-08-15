The scene of the construction accident on Auburn Knightdale Road.
Worker killed at construction site in Wake County is identified

By Colin Warren-Hicks

cwarrenhicks@heraldsun.com

August 15, 2018 03:09 PM

Garner

Authorities have identified the worker who died last week after being trapped under construction equipment on Auburn Knightdale Road.

Nolvia Ruiz-Turcios Martinez, 48, of Raleigh died Thursday at the construction site of Auburn Village, a Lennar community of homes for “active adults.”

Two large pieces of grading machinery, parked near the edge of a drainage basin, fell into the basin’s 6- to 8-feet-deep hole because of unstable terrain, Tim Herman, deputy chief of Garner Fire Rescue, said last week.

Rescuers responded to the scene around 11:30 a.m. Thursday and found the equipment pinning the worker, Herman said.

Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks

