Worker killed at construction site in Wake County is identified

Authorities have identified the worker who died last week after being trapped under construction equipment on Auburn Knightdale Road.
Nolvia Ruiz-Turcios Martinez, 48, of Raleigh died Thursday at the construction site of Auburn Village, a Lennar community of homes for “active adults.”
Two large pieces of grading machinery, parked near the edge of a drainage basin, fell into the basin’s 6- to 8-feet-deep hole because of unstable terrain, Tim Herman, deputy chief of Garner Fire Rescue, said last week.
Rescuers responded to the scene around 11:30 a.m. Thursday and found the equipment pinning the worker, Herman said.
