Man walking on I-540 in Wake County is hit by car going 70 mph

A 37-year-old Durham man walking on Interstate 540 was hit by a BMW going about 70 mph early Thursday, but he survived, state troopers said.
Christopher Best was walking in the far right lane of the interstate near the U.S. 70 interchange and the Durham-Wake county line shortly after 1 a.m., the State Highway Patrol reported.
A 2013 BMW driven by Antwone Price, 28, of Raleigh was in the right lane of the eastbound side of the interstate and hit Best, troopers said.
Best was taken to Duke University Hospital in Durham with serious injuries, the highway patrol said.
Troopers said Price faced no charges. The speed limit on I-540 in that area is 70 mph.
A highway patrol spokesman, Sgt. Christopher Knox, said the investigation was continuing. Troopers had no information yet about Best’s condition before he was hit, and they did not know why he was on the interstate, Knox said.
