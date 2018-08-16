Man went to hospital and said he had been shot in Wake Forest, police say

A man with a gunshot wound went to WakeMed Hospital on Thursday and told officials there he had been shot in Wake Forest, police said.
Wake Forest police responded to a report of shots fired in the 400 block of East Juniper Avenue at about 3:50 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release.
While officers were at the scene, WakeMed officials contacted the police department to say a man with non-life-threatening injuries reported that he had been shot in the town.
A motive is unclear, police said, but they do not believe the shooting was random.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 919-554-6150.
