Parentingin5wordsorless: ‘Don’t eat the dog food’ and the best tweets about parenting

Most students return to school soon, if they’re not already back in the classroom.
Parents can finally see their way out of the summertime tunnel smeared with Jell-O and sprinkler mud.
In this final stretch, the joys and sorrows of parenthood shine especially bright, made clearest on Twitter in a thread trending Friday: #Parentingin5wordsorless.
The challenge: Create a haiku out of the parental experience. Five words tops.
Here’s a sampling of the best. First, a note from the shellshocked.
And the frustrated.
And the desperate.
Here’s a word from the hopeful.
It’s all about standing firm.
And slowly gaining wisdom.
Develop some coping skills.
Eyes on the prize.
