#Parentingin5wordsorless: ‘Don’t eat the dog food’ and the best tweets about parenting

By Josh Shaffer

August 17, 2018 10:52 AM

RALEIGH

Most students return to school soon, if they’re not already back in the classroom.

Parents can finally see their way out of the summertime tunnel smeared with Jell-O and sprinkler mud.

In this final stretch, the joys and sorrows of parenthood shine especially bright, made clearest on Twitter in a thread trending Friday: #Parentingin5wordsorless.

The challenge: Create a haiku out of the parental experience. Five words tops.

Here’s a sampling of the best. First, a note from the shellshocked.

And the frustrated.

And the desperate.

Here’s a word from the hopeful.

It’s all about standing firm.

And slowly gaining wisdom.

Develop some coping skills.

Eyes on the prize.

