Durham County school bus avoids car, but bumps into city bus; car driver arrested

A driver who police said ran a stop sign and caused a crash between a Durham County school bus and a Durham city transit bus Friday morning was arrested at the scene because police determined he was wanted on other charges.
The accident happened a little after 6:30 a.m. at Juniper Street and North Alston Avenue, police spokesman Wil Glenn said.
A car ran a stop sign, Glenn said. When a school bus swerved to avoid the car, the school bus hit a Durham Area Transit Authority (DATA) bus, he said.
There were no injuries, Glenn said.
The arrested man’s identity and the charges on which he was arrested were not immediately available Friday morning.
