Man sentenced to 85 years in prison for raping a child at a North Raleigh church

A Franklin County man listed on the state’s sex offender registry was sentenced this week to 85 years in prison for raping a 6-year-old girl at a Raleigh church in 2015.
William Coffey, 36, was found guilty of rape, sex offenses, sex offenses with a child and indecent liberties with a child, ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner, reported.
Wake County Superior Court Judge Al Shirley sentenced Coffey to a minimum of 85 years and a maximum of 119 years and six months behind bars, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said Friday afternoon.
Coffey was already on the sex offender registry at the time for molesting another child in 2009.
In court Friday, Coffey’s mother said the man is mentally ill.
“I love him very much,” the woman told the judge, according to ABC11. “I wish there was a medicine to control him, but there is not.”
Investigators said Coffey carried the girl into a restroom at Body of Christ Church on Spring Forest Road in North Raleigh three years ago and sexually assaulted her while he stifled her scream.
In asking for a search warrant to collect blood, saliva and hair samples from Coffey, Raleigh police said he saw the child in a hallway of the church while she was on her way to the restroom. Coffey and the girl were attending different events at the church, an investigator wrote.
At the time, the church said Coffey was not a member at Body of Christ and that he was visiting a men’s Bible study group when the attack happened, ABC11 reported.
In a search warrant, an investigator wrote that there was a witness who saw Coffey take the child into a men’s restroom.
After the assault, according to the investigator, Coffey kissed the girl and let her go. Her parents saw that she had urinated on herself and asked what happened.
The parents called police, but Coffey had left the church before officers arrived, the investigator wrote.
Prior to Friday’s conviction, Coffey was already listed in the state’s sex-offender database. He was convicted in 2010 of second-degree kidnapping and taking indecent liberties. He was released on parole in January 2013, and his parole ended nine months later.
During the sentencing Friday, Shirley, the judge said: “With respect to rehabilitation, you’ve had your chance and you’ve failed,” ABC11 reported.
