Police surround armed pair leaving Verizon store holdup in Apex

Two armed men were arrested when police surrounded them Saturday evening outside a Verizon store that had just been held up.
Charges against Eric Xavier Smith, 22, of Fayetteville and Michael Darrell Hinson, 21, of Raeford say they took 53 cell phones, three tablet computers and $147 in cash from the store a little before 8 p.m.
Police said another employee elsewhere in the store saw the robbery happening on a security monitor and kept police posted on what was happening as officers rushed to and then surrounded the scene, Capt. Mitchell McKinney said.
Police had several uniformed patrol units as well as investigators near the store at 720 W. Williams St. when the robbery was reported, and they were waiting to grab the robbers once they came out of the store and the people inside were no longer in danger, McKinney said.
Smith and Hinson also were charged with taking three cell phones from two employees who were in the front of the store, making three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon for each man.
Each was charged with two counts of second-degree kidnapping for holding the workers at gunpoint inside the store.
Smith was charged with gun possession by a felon.
Hinson was held in lieu of $275,000 and Smith in lieu of $550,000 bail.
Comments