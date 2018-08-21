Cary charter school employee charged with having child porn

A 39-year-old male staff member at Cardinal Charter Academy was arrested Monday night on 18 counts of copying child-pornography videos and photos from the internet since mid-December.

Cary police arrested Chip Anthony Hollingsworth at his home on Praxis Drive, records showed.

In six arrest warrants, police listed videos and photos that they said Hollingsworth had duplicated. The items listed in the warrants involved preteen boys.

There was no indication the pornography was related to Cardinal Charter students in any way.

Hollingsworth lists himself on his LinkedIn page as having a bachelor’s degree from Franklin University in Indianapolis, a master’s degree in coaching education from Ohio University and a doctorate in education with a specialization in sports management from Northcentral University in Minneapolis.

He told booking officers at the Wake County Detention Center that he is employed at Cardinal Charter, on St. Charles Place, but his duties were not immediately known.

Cardinal Charter Academy is managed by Charter Schools USA, which also operates schools in Cabarrus, Iredell and Union counties.