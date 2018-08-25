Raleigh police investigating overnight shootings

Raleigh police are investigating a double shooting early Saturday at the intersection of Old Wake Forest Road and Capital Boulevard.
Just after 2 a.m., police found two people in a vehicle, according to a news release. Both had been shot, police said.
The victims were taken to WakeMed.
About the same time, according to the news release, a third gunshot victim arrived at WakeMed by private vehicle.
Police ask anyone with information about the shootings to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
