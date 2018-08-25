Local

August 25, 2018 9:08 AM

Raleigh police investigating overnight shootings

By Scott Bolejack

sbolejack@newsobserver.com

Raleigh police are investigating a double shooting early Saturday at the intersection of Old Wake Forest Road and Capital Boulevard.

Just after 2 a.m., police found two people in a vehicle, according to a news release. Both had been shot, police said.

The victims were taken to WakeMed.

About the same time, according to the news release, a third gunshot victim arrived at WakeMed by private vehicle.

Police ask anyone with information about the shootings to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

