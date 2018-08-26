Here are five of our best reads from the past week of the News & Observer.
The unfinished story of Silent Sam, from ‘Soldier Boy’ to fallen symbol of a painful past
To understand how Silent Sam fell is to understand how he rose. This is the story, told in five chapters, of the rise and fall of an 8-foot bronze, boyish depiction of a Confederate soldier who faced north, toward the enemy, for more than a century. It is a story whose final chapter has yet to be written. Read more.
How having a son helped UNC cornerback KJ Sails become a ‘Rude Boy’
He was fast asleep when he got a call at 3 a.m. last August. K.J. Sails, now a junior cornerback for North Carolina, was in training camp in Chapel Hill.His girlfriend, who was in Florida, was on the other line. She said she was about to give birth to their baby. Read more.
Could the future of Dix Park include a boutique hotel? An old hospital might be just the spot.
Could Dix Park have a boutique hotel?That’s one of the more intriguing ideas raised by Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates, the firm picked by Raleigh to design a revamped Dix Park southwest of downtown. Read more.
Hands off? Police response to two Silent Sam protests were far different
The police response to Monday’s protest on the UNC campus was far different from what happened last summer when hundreds of people showed up to protest the Silent Sam Confederate statue. Read more.
Where is the Mountains-to-Sea Trail? Curious NC takes a walk.
In the last 10 years, only 81 people have walked the whole Mountains-to-Sea Trail in North Carolina. It has existed for more than 40 years, passing through or near every big city in the state except Charlotte. But to the state’s huge flock of newcomers, the trail remains a mysterious rumor. Read more.
