Here are five of our best reads

By Scott Bolejack

sbolejack@newsobserver.com

August 26, 2018 09:58 AM

Here are five of our best reads from the past week of the News & Observer.

The unfinished story of Silent Sam, from ‘Soldier Boy’ to fallen symbol of a painful past

To understand how Silent Sam fell is to understand how he rose. This is the story, told in five chapters, of the rise and fall of an 8-foot bronze, boyish depiction of a Confederate soldier who faced north, toward the enemy, for more than a century. It is a story whose final chapter has yet to be written. Read more.

Silent Sam has stood on UNC-Chapel Hill's McCorkle Place for 105 years. On Monday August 20, 2018, it was brought down by protesters.

How having a son helped UNC cornerback KJ Sails become a ‘Rude Boy’

He was fast asleep when he got a call at 3 a.m. last August. K.J. Sails, now a junior cornerback for North Carolina, was in training camp in Chapel Hill.His girlfriend, who was in Florida, was on the other line. She said she was about to give birth to their baby. Read more.

RAL_ UNCND19-100717-EDH.JPG
North Carolina cornerback K.J. Sails (9) tries to tackle Notre Dame wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (6) during the first half of UNC’s game against Notre Dame at Kenan Stadium on Oct. 7, 2017.
Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Could the future of Dix Park include a boutique hotel? An old hospital might be just the spot.

Could Dix Park have a boutique hotel?That’s one of the more intriguing ideas raised by Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates, the firm picked by Raleigh to design a revamped Dix Park southwest of downtown. Read more.

RAL_ DIX3-AL-081018-JEL
Dix Hospital’s central pavilion was demolished in 1951 and replaced by an outsized administrative complex, at the center of the hospital’s two long, narrow wings, one of which is pictured here. The hospital was designed by Alexander Jackson Davis on the brow of the park’s highest hill in 1856.
Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com

Hands off? Police response to two Silent Sam protests were far different

The police response to Monday’s protest on the UNC campus was far different from what happened last summer when hundreds of people showed up to protest the Silent Sam Confederate statue. Read more.

Protesters and police officers class around the Confederate statue known as Silent Sam on the University of North Carolina campus in Chapel Hill, NC Monday night, August, 20, 2018.

Where is the Mountains-to-Sea Trail? Curious NC takes a walk.

In the last 10 years, only 81 people have walked the whole Mountains-to-Sea Trail in North Carolina. It has existed for more than 40 years, passing through or near every big city in the state except Charlotte. But to the state’s huge flock of newcomers, the trail remains a mysterious rumor. Read more.

Danelle Hallenbeck talks about her 1175 mile trek through the Old North State and the beauty of it all.

