Two arrested after car stolen in Raleigh wrecks in downtown Durham

By ABC11

August 27, 2018 07:37 AM

An overnight home invasion and car theft in Raleigh led to a police chase and a crash in Durham and the arrest of two suspects, authorities in the two cities said Monday.

ABC11 reported that two people armed with a shotgun and a machete took an SUV from a home on Farris Court in Raleigh.

Police in Durham saw the stolen car a little after 2:30 a.m. and chased it for about 10 minutes until it crashed on West Main Street in the Downtown Loop, near the Amtrak station and the Museum of Durham History, according to ABC11, the News & Observer’s media partner.

