NC drivers getting licenses again, after DMV contractor fixes computer problem

The state Division of Motor Vehicles says driver’s licenses and ID cards are again being printed and mailed to customers after the company responsible for the work fixed a computer problem that had caused errors on some licenses.

DMV Commissioner Torre Jessup ordered the contractor, IDEMIA, to stop producing licenses on Friday, after customers started reporting problems with their new licenses. The problems included incorrect dates of birth and incorrect photos appearing as the “ghost image” in the lower right-hand corner.

IDEMIA says it thinks the problems were limited to about 2,400 people under the age of 21 who recently received their licenses, according to DMV.

DMV learned of the problem when customers began calling Wednesday afternoon to report issues with the new licenses they had received in the mail, said spokeswoman Patrice Bethea. On Friday, Jessup ordered IDEMIA to halt production of licenses until it could identify and fix the problem.

IDEMIA determined that a “networking issue” created discrepancies between the information it received from DMV and what appeared on the licenses. The company has since installed new software that should catch any problems before the cards are mailed and has begun doing manual checks of the first, middle and last card in each batch.

DMV says it will contact people who received a flawed license and send them a new one at no cost.





IDEMIA has been printing and mailing North Carolina driver’s licenses and ID cards since 2015. The company also produces licenses for 37 other states.