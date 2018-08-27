Man helped murder suspect get away from scene where woman was stabbed, Raleigh police charge

Police have arrested a Raleigh man who they say helped Laquan Williams get away from the place where he is accused of murdering Summer Robinson earlier this month.

Hillary Deon Croom, 29, was arrested Friday night at his home on Oat Grass Lane on a felony charge of being an accessory to murder.

According to an arrest warrant, police believe Croom “showed up to the crime scene and lied to officers about knowing where the defendant [Williams] was,” and then he “provided transportation to the defendant out of the area.”

Police are searching for Williams, 27, who is charged with murder.

Officers were dispatched to the 4300 block of Skycrest Drive on the night of Aug. 13. and found Robinson ‘s body, authorities said. They said she had been stabbed to death.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email options.