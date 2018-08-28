Raleigh police charge man with prostituting 17-year-old and woman

Police went to Dunn on Monday to arrest a second man on adult and child human-trafficking charges stemming from a 2017 case that involved a 17-year-old girl.

Hurmond Najee Strickland, 23, was picked up at a McDonald’s restaurant where he worked on West Cumberland Street, according to Wake County arrest records.

Police had obtained arrest warrants in early June charging Strickland with human trafficking with an adult victim, human trafficking with a child victim, sexual servitude with a child victim, promoting prostitution to profit from it and promoting prostitution of a minor.

When they got the warrants from a magistrate, they believed Strickland was living at a Best Western hotel in Cary. When he was jailed Monday, however, he gave an address in Lillington.

In July, 22-year-old Jabari Nkosi Henderson turned himself in on charges of human trafficking with a minor victim, human trafficking with an adult victim, promoting prostitution for profit, promoting prostitution of a minor, and holding a child in sexual servitude.

Warrants for him had been issued the day as those for Strickland.

State law considers anyone under 18 years old to be a minor in human trafficking cases. Police did not give the age of the woman.

When Henderson was taken into custody, police said they had been told about ongoing prostitution late last summer and began an investigation. The woman and the girl did not have any known connection to each other, police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan she said.

Strickland was held in lieu of $1 million bond pending a court appearance. Henderson is in custody in lieu of $800,000, according to Wake County sheriff’s records.

Henderson was scheduled for a court hearing Tuesday on his charges.