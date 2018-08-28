Derrick Rashawn Motley
Local

Second suspect arrested in July slaying of man found on West Channing Avenue in Durham

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

August 28, 2018 12:05 PM

DURHAM

Police have arrested a second suspect on a murder charge in their ongoing investigation in the case of a man found shot to death on West Channing Avenue on July 31.

Derrick Rashawn Motley, 38, who lives in Durham, was taken into custody Monday on a warrant charging him with killing Reginald M. Johnson, 43, of Durham, police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said.

Two weeks ago, police arrested Sterling Eugene Whitted, 48, of Durham on a murder charge in Johnson’s death and on an unrelated heroin-trafficking charge. He also is accused of gun possession by a felon.

Police found Johnson outdoors in the 100 block of West Channing after answering a call about gunshots being heard about 3:45 a.m., they said.

Officials repeated their request for anyone with information about Johnson’s death to call Investigator D. Cramer at 919-560-4440, ext. 29284 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.

Ron Gallagher 919-829-4572 @RPGKT

