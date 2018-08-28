Man convicted of 2003 Durham murder had 4.7 pounds of cocaine in car, Wake County deputies charge

A man convicted of murdering a woman and putting out a child’s eye in a drug-related Durham shooting 15 years ago was arrested Monday by Wake County sheriff’s deputies who charged he had more than 4 pounds of cocaine in a car they stopped.
Deputies accused Dennis Lamonte Hargrove, 42, of having 2,153 grams — 4.74 pounds — of cocaine in a 2016 Dodge Challenger when they stopped it at Durham Road and Rock Dove Way a short way west of Wake Forest.
Deputies said in the charges that they were stopping Hargrove for a traffic violation.
Dennis Hargrove and Brian Keith Hargrove, his cousin, were among three men who went to an East Markham Street apartment on June 25, 2003, for what authorities said was an attempt to collect a debt in a drug deal.
Kavonia Newman was killed, her daughter lost an eye and her 14-year-old sister was shot in the neck and head, authorities said then.
Monday, deputies listed Hargrove as living in Clarksville, Va., but he told booking officers at the Wake County Detention Center that he lives on Sugar Maple Avenue in a townhouse.
Prosecutors who charged the Hargroves in the Durham slaying said that Dennis had organized a trip from Clarksville to Durham and Brian drove.
Monday, Dennis Hargrove was held in lieu of $1 million bail after deputies charged him with two counts of cocaine trafficking, maintaining the car for drug use, carrying a concealed 9 mm handgun, resisting an officer and having a gun with him when felons are not allowed to have guns.
Prosecutors in Durham said the Hargrove cousins were the ones who did the shooting, and they pleaded plead guilty in 2006 to second-degree murder and three counts each of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
They also agree to testify against Richard Lamont Terry, who then pleaded guilty in 2009 to second-degree murder and three assault counts and was given consecutive sentences that are scheduled to keep him in prison until May 2030.
The Hargrove cousins were not sentenced until the case against Terry was closed.
Both went to prison in February 2009. Dennis Hargrove was released from prison in September 2016. His cousin, Brian, was released in July 2013, according to state prison records.
Durham prosecutors said at the time that the shooting was over a man the trio believed had stolen $20,000 worth of marijuana after they negotiated the sale of 35 pounds of marijuana and a half-kilogram of cocaine.
