Wake Forest woman accused of conspiring with man who deputies say had 4.7 pounds of cocaine in car

A Wake Forest woman and a convicted murderer man who said he lives at her home and is accused of having had 4.7 pounds of cocaine in his car were both charged Tuesday with felony conspiracy.

Wake County drug investigators arrested Lisa Lyn Hargrove at the Sugar Maple Avenue townhouse that county tax records say she bought in 2015.

The townhouse is the address that Dennis Lamonte Hargrove gave when he was booked into the Wake County Detention Center on Monday on several counts of trafficking in cocaine, carrying a concealed .40-caliber handgun, having a gun after being convicted of a felony and other charges.

Deputies said Dennis Hargrove had 2,153 grams — 4.74 pounds — of cocaine in a 2016 Dodge Challenger when they stopped it at Durham Road and Rock Dove Way a short way west of Wake Forest.

The sheriff’s office said Wednesday that the connection between the two Hargroves is unclear. Lisa Hargrove is 54. Dennis Hargrove is 42.

Dennis Hargrove and Brian Keith Hargrove, his cousin, were convicted of second-degree murder in Durham for being two of three men who went to an East Markham Street apartment on June 25, 2003, in what authorities said was a dispute over stolen marijuana and cocaine.

Kavonia Newman was killed, her daughter lost an eye and her 14-year-old sister was shot in the neck and head, authorities said then.

Tuesday, the sheriff’s office swore out a warrant charging Lisa Hargrove with conspiring with Dennis Hargrove to traffic in cocaine.

They lodged the same charge against Dennis Hargrove, who was being held in the Wake County Detention Center on the charges from Monday.