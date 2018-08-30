Pedestrian killed on US 70 in Durham; traffic being diverted

Drivers were being urged to find ways around the intersection of U.S. 70 and Pleasant Drive in Durham County while state troopers investigate a fatal pedestrian accident that happened there Thursday morning.
The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said it had closed westbound U.S. 70, and eastbound traffic was being forced into one lane.
Pleasant Drive was shut down between U.S. 70 and South Mineral Springs Road.
ABC 11 reported that a pedestrian was killed on U.S. 70 near the Pleasant Drive intersection.
