Garner, North Carolina, police said a person was seriously wounded in a shooting that happened at an InTown Suites hotel at 1491 US 70 on Thursday morning, Aug. 30, 2018. Google Maps
Victim seriously wounded in shooting at Garner hotel

By Ron Gallagher

August 30, 2018 11:52 AM

GARNER

A person was shot at a hotel on U.S. 70 Thursday morning and rushed to WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police, firefighters and EMS crews were sent to the InTown Suites at 1491 U.S. 70 about 10:45 a.m., Lt. Chris Clayton, a police spokesman, said.

Clayton did not disclose whether anyone was in custody after the shooting, but he said police believed the the public was not in any danger.

Clayton also did not say if the victim was a man or a woman because the victim’s family had not yet been notified.

Police agencies often stress there is no public danger when an incident has happened between two people who know each other and no one is believed to be at large and dangerous to anyone else.

