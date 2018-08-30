Victim seriously wounded in shooting at Garner hotel

A person was shot at a hotel on U.S. 70 Thursday morning and rushed to WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police, firefighters and EMS crews were sent to the InTown Suites at 1491 U.S. 70 about 10:45 a.m., Lt. Chris Clayton, a police spokesman, said.
Clayton did not disclose whether anyone was in custody after the shooting, but he said police believed the the public was not in any danger.
Clayton also did not say if the victim was a man or a woman because the victim’s family had not yet been notified.
Police agencies often stress there is no public danger when an incident has happened between two people who know each other and no one is believed to be at large and dangerous to anyone else.
Comments