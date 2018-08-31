Teen sexually abused by Raleigh youth swim coach sues USA Swimming and local team

A teenage girl and her parents are suing USA Swimming and a local swim team after she was sexually abused by a coach while another coach allegedly knew about the abuse and did not alert authorities.
The lawsuit, filed Thursday in Wake County, claims that Nathan Edward Weddle sexually assaulted the girl, who was 14 at the time, “at a number of locations,” including the parking lot of a Raleigh strip club.
Weddle, 43, was a coach with the Raleigh-based Capital Area Swim Team, which is recognized by USA Swimming, a national governing body for the competitive sport. He was sentenced in July to at least nearly 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to two felony counts each of statutory sex offense with a child under the age of 15 and indecent liberties with a child.
Raleigh attorneys Daniel Barker and Ian Richardson filed the lawsuit, which also names Titan Fitness in Greensboro, Weddle and Shannon Foster, a former assistant youth swim coach.
Investigators on March 13 charged Foster with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. In search warrants, police say Foster, 44, was romantically involved with Weddle and knew that he sexually assaulted the teen swimmer. Instead of sharing that information with authorities, police say, Foster called the girl and accused her of ruining her relationship and demanded that she stay away from Weddle.
The lawsuit claims USA Swimming failed to protect the girl from Weddle and Foster. It pointed to the organization’s sexual misconduct policy that reads, “It is the policy of USA Swimming that all of its members, including athletes, coaches, officials, and volunteers, have the right to participate and compete in an environment that is safe and free from sexual abuse and harassment.”
USA Swimming failed to follow the advice of its own child safety expert, who made the organization aware in the early 1990s of ways to protect swimmers from abuse, the lawsuit contends.
“USA Swimming has known about the problem of sexual abuse within its organization since at least 1991,” Richardson wrote in an email to The News & Observer on Thursday. “It is inexcusable that within a 12 month span three USA Swimming member coaches in Raleigh have been banned for sexual abuse related issues.”
Officials with USA Swimming could not be reached Thursday.
The lawsuit says Weddle groomed the girl and her parents for the abuse that occurred between August and December last year.
After gaining the family’s trust, the lawsuit says, Weddle “repeatedly sexually, physically, psychologically and emotionally abused” the teen, who believed she was in a relationship with Weddle.
Weddle took the girl on dates to the movies and restaurants without her parents’ knowledge and helped her “with the fabrication of lies to cover up their improper relationship and his sexual abuse of her,” according to the lawsuit.
It says Weddle kissed the girl and inappropriately touched her before swim practices at a Fitness Connection location. He also had sex with her and sent intimate text messages, including messages about what color the girl wanted to paint their bedroom some day, the lawsuit says.
The lawsuit says the girl has endured “severe psychological and emotional distress as a consequence of the abuse, including; sleeping more than normal, sleeping on the floor at school, panic attacks, severe depression, post traumatic stress disorder, failing school tests, being bullied by one child who suggested the abuse was her fault, damage to her self-esteem, shame, grief, isolation and thoughts of suicide.”
Foster “became enraged” when she learned about Weddle’s interactions with the teen, the lawsuit claims. Foster called the girl on the phone and suggested Weddle’s life could be ruined if people found out what was happening.
The lawsuit also claims Fitness Connection owed the teen a duty to provide an environment where the child “could engage in swimming free from negligent and intentional harm, including, but not limited to, harm resulting from sexual abuse.”
A spokesman with Fitness Connection declined comment Thursday.
“In addition to obtaining compensation for our clients, we hope to bring about the necessary changes within USA Swimming in order to make the sport safer for all swimmers,” Richardson said.
