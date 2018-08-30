From his gym in Garner, he’s using a boxing ring to teach young people life lessons

Kenny Williams will work with about 50 young people this year in an attempt to grow their self-esteem through boxing. Williams, owner of Pride Boxing & Fitness in Garner, works on a shoestring budget to help provide local youth with what he didn’t have growing up. Here, Williams talks about the importance of mentors and also the “therapeutic side” of boxing.
Q: As part of your business, you started RISE, which stands for Rising In Sustained Excellence. The program is for with people ages 18 to 21. How did you become so passionate about this effort?
A: I’ve been in business for about a year and a half now. Prior to opening, I worked for a program called Second Round (Boxing) under Haven House Services. (Haven House is a community-based program in Raleigh for at-risk youth.) The program used boxing as a diversion and intervention. I fought amateur for seven years over 20 years ago. When I got over to Second Round, I fell in love with the therapeutic side. When the stars aligned and I had the opportunity to come out and do my own thing, I really missed working with people ... who needed service as far as discipline and self-esteem. This is like filling in the gap.
Q: What did you learn during your time with Second Round Boxing?
A: It was a paid position, and I was hired as a head coach. I came from a single-parent home. I had several traumatic things happen to me in my past. I was young and pissed off and really fighting my own demons. But when I showed up at a boxing ring, it gave me the opportunity to release a little bit. The odd thing is when I got there, it was the total opposite from what I thought it would be. What I noticed is they (the kids) were hurt and it really reminded me I didn’t know (their story). All I had to say was, “Good job, good work today,” and it totally changed the kids’ response — being able to work with them, push them and have conversations with them.
Q: In addition to training at the gym, what are you trying to instill in the RISE participants?
A: We started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money specifically for the program itself. We want to be able to work with them physically but also mentally, emotionally and academically. I’ve been in contact with some of the local colleges who are willing to come in and do some tutoring. We would like to get a van so we can go and pick up kids.
One of the reasons we want to raise money is for scholarships. We’re looking to build a national program where we can develop the kids outside of boxing. The area that I’m in, it’s not a bad area, but it’s also an area where there are a lot of young people who need what we offer.
We travel all over the country for competitions, and a lot of times my wife and I are spending our own money to feed them, putting them in rooms. We’re also trying to raise the money to hire or pay a volunteer every now and then to come in and fill some of the gaps.
Q: You’ve raised $2,000 toward your $30,000 goal. What motivates you to keep going?
A: I understand that this is so much bigger than me. For a lot of the kids that I work with, I’m the only positive male they see. That’s what literally keeps me going. I was telling my wife how tired I am. Some days I kind of want to pack it in, but I just know that it’s bigger than me, and I know the Lord is bigger than me. I know if I’m not here doing what I do, there are a lot of people who count on me.
All I am is a motivator and a hope-giver. They can work out anywhere; there’s a thousand coaches and personal trainers in Raleigh by itself, but I try to give people what I didn’t have coming up. That’s what keeps me going — the feedback I get from the young people and their parents.
Kenny Williams — Tar Heel of the Week
Born: Dec. 17, 1977, in New Haven, Conn.
Residence: Raleigh
Professional: Owner of Pride Boxing & Fitness (www.prideboxingfitness.com)
Program: Persevere Community Services/RISE (Rising in Sustained Excellence)
Family: Married; 14-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son
Fun fact: He would love to be Wool E. Bull, the mascot for the Durham Bulls
