Man, 21, charged with murder in Garner hotel shooting

Police have charged 21-year-old Markease Edwin Morgan with first-degree murder in a shooting that happened Thursday at an InTown Suites hotel.

Morgan was arrested at his Weston Road residence about an hour after the shooting that killed Chadiya Jones, 19.

Police were called to the hotel on U.S. 70 about 10:45, they said.

They said then that Jones was badly hurt.

They said after Morgan’s arrest that he and Jones knew each other.

They had said immediately after the incident that the public did not appear to be in any danger.

Morgan also was charged with an April 1 assault on a female and misdemeanor breaking or entering that happened May 1.

He was held without bail pending a court appearance.