Rolling roadblocks are being used to keep drivers safe from blasting on I-40

If you’re headed west on Interstate 40 from Wade Avenue toward Durham some evening this month, you may notice a line of trucks slowing the traffic down to almost a crawl.

It’s called a rolling roadblock, and it’s necessary to give workers time and space to blast free some rock to make way for a new exit ramp at Aviation Parkway.

The blasting work is done shortly after 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. It began last week and will continue for another two to three weeks, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The new exit ramp will be a loop that carries traffic from westbound I-40 on to southbound Aviation Parkway. It’s part of a larger overhaul of the interchange that includes a new, longer bridge over the freeway. Workers have already taken down trees and begun moving earth around the interchange to make room for the larger footprint.

Contractors for the N.C. Department of Transportation are blasting rock to make way for a new new lamp that will carry traffic from westbound Interstate 40 on to southbound Aviation Parkway, shown in section B of this diagram. NCDOT

The roadblocks will occur once per evening only in the westbound lanes, near where the blasting is being done. Trucks belonging to the contractor will slide in front of traffic, one per lane, where Wade Avenue and I-40 merge, about 4 miles from the blast site. The trucks, equipped with lights and signs, will create a wall that slows traffic to 20 to 25 mph to give workers a window to loosen up some rock, said NCDOT spokesman Sean Williams.

“They don’t stop it all the way,” Williams said. “That’s why they start so far back.”

The ramp on to westbound I-40 from North Harrison Avenue in Cary will be closed briefly so no one gets in front of the roadblock. A truck belonging to the construction company will follow the last of the normal flowing traffic to make sure the road is clear before the blasting can begin, Williams said.

The new loop ramp and the new bridge aren’t expected to be finished until September 2020. Part of the replacement bridge over I-40 will be built adjacent to the existing one in phases, allowing contractors to keep all four lanes of Aviation Parkway open during construction.



