Rolesville HS junior charged with making false shooting report that led to lockdown

A 16-year-old junior at Rolesville High School was arrested Thursday night on a felony charge of calling Wake County 911 earlier in the day and telling dispatchers three times that there was a shooting happening at the school.

Police picked up Kelton Didier Kombo at a strip mall on Southtown Circle about 10:45, according to county arrest records.

Kombo was charged with making a false report of mass violence on educational property, a felony that can bring a sentence of 4 to 25 months in prison.

The school went into a Code Red lockdown.

That delayed buses taking home Rolesville High school students, which in turn fouled schedules on routes for Abbotts Creek, Harris Creek, North Ridge, River Bend, Rolesville and Sanford Creek elementary schools and River Bend and Rolesville middle schools.

Police kept the school on lockdown while they searched to be sure nothing actually was wrong.

The 911 call was received around 1:35 p..m. about a threat at the school, principal Dhedra Lassiter said in a message sent to families. The school was declared safe for students to leave beginning around 3:15 p.m. — about an hour after the normal 2:18 p.m. dismissal.

The lockdown comes a week after Wake County school officials, the FBI and local law enforcement held a news conference to warn people against making hoax threats against schools. Authorities said that criminal charges will be filed against people who make threats.