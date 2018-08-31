Cary 20-year-old, on probation for child sex crime, accused of posting nude picture of girl online

A 20-year-old man who is on probation for taking indecent liberties with a minor was charged Thursday with multiple felonies that police said stemmed from posting a nude photo on Instagram of a 15-year-old girl.
In arrest warrants, police accused Joshua Andrei Whittlesey of Tarbert Drive with disclosing private images, second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and extortion.
Whittlesey turned himself in at the Wake County Detention Center on Thursday.
The extortion charge said Whittlesey tried to get more nude images from the girl by threatening to post others that he already had in addition to the one on Instagram.
Police did not disclose how Whittlesey got the picture he is accused of posting.
In August 2016, Whittlesey pleaded guilty to three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child in July 2014, shortly before he turned 16. A grand jury had indicted him on those charges in 2015.
At the same time, the Wake County District Attorney’s Office dismissed an indictment charging Whittlesey with first-degree sex offense with a child on his 16th birthday, according to court records.
A judge gave Whittlesey a suspended sentence and imposed a 60-month probation period that ran through December 2021.
After his arrest Thursday, state officials filed a charge of probation violation.
Whittlesey’s bail was set at $125,000 pending a first court appearance.
