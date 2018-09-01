One person dead after hit-and-run wreck in Raleigh

One person was killed overnight Friday in a hit-and-run crash on New Hope Church Road in Raleigh.
The Raleigh Police Department reports that Jamar Rashaun Beach of Raleigh was driving a motorcycle west on New Hope Church Road when a 2009 Honda traveling east attempted to make a left turn onto Bonneville Court from New Hope Church Road.
The driver of the Honda struck Beach, driving a 2016 Suzuki, and then fled the scene, according to police.
The Honda is owned by Ivan Lunahernandez of Willow Spring, police said. The vehicle was found parked and unoccupied several blocks away on Bonneville Court.
Police have not said whether they know who was driving the car at the time of the accident. No charges have been filed at this time.
The crash remains under investigation.
The wreck occurred at 12:45 a.m. Saturday on New Hope Church Road between Atlantic Avenue and Green Road.
