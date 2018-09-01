Toddler drowns in North Raleigh backyard swimming pool

A 2-year-old drowned in a backyard pool at a home in North Raleigh on Saturday, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the sheriff’s department, the toddler was with its mother and father, who were babysitting for the owners of a home in the 300 block of Martindale Drive, off Six Forks Road.
The family was getting ready to take the children on a trip to the lake when the mother noticed that the door leading to the pool was open. She found the child floating in the pool.
Rescue workers were called at 11:50 a.m. The child was taken to WakeMed and died there.
An investigation is ongoing.
