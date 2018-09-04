DNA leads police to charge man with rape in 2016 attack along Raleigh road

Working from DNA evidence, police have charged a local man with the first-degree forcible rape of a woman who was on foot in a wooded area along Sandy Forks Road in March 2016.

Ronnie Lee Parson II, who will turn 33 on Thursday, was arrested Friday morning near his apartment home on Green Road, according to Wake County records.

The woman was attacked shortly before 11 p.m. on March 26, 2016, police said at the time.

The woman told officers she was grabbed from behind by a man who claimed to have a knife.

SIGN UP

The attack happened in wooded buffer area in the 7000 block of Sandy Forks Road, police said. They did not disclose if the woman was a runner or was taking a walk.

After the incident, the woman was able to tell police that her assailant was light-skinned, but she could not identify his race or ethnicity, police said.

During the investigation, a source said, police used DNA evidence collected from the victim to identify the assailant’s general characteristics, such as race and other features.

They did not disclose what led them to Lee once they had that information.

Lee has arrests in Wake County dating to 2006, but all are for traffic infractions or misdemeanor offenses, and almost all have been dismissed.

People arrested for misdemeanors other than drug offenses are not required by law to have their DNA taken and added to a state criminal database.

Lee’s last arrest before the rape charge was in January on a charge of violating a domestic violence protective order, but that was dismissed last month because the victim did not show up for court, records said.

Parson was held in lieu of $1 million bail after his arrest.