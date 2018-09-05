2 men shared private pictures from woman’s phone, police say

Two men who work at a store that does phone repairs are facing felony charges that they copied and shared sexual images from the phone of a woman who had brought it in for a repair.
Police arrested Brandon Gilmore Dewi Johnson, 37, of Willow Spring and Carlos Andres Espinoza, 19, of Raleigh on Tuesday night where they work at a Batteries Plus Bulbs store on Glenwood Avenue, records show.
Each was charged with disclosing private images with the intent or humiliate the woman. The charges said the woman was identifiable from the images, the charges said.
The woman had brought the phone to the store for repairs, police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan said.
The charges against Espinoza and Johnson do not say when the woman brought in the phone, but they say the disclosure happened Tuesday.
Police said the charges stem from the men allegedly sharing the images with each other.
Espinoza was held in lieu of $5,000 bail. Johnson posted bail and was released.
