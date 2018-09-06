Raleigh woman is second suspect charged in fatal shooting at New Bern Avenue hotel

A 26-year-old woman was arrested on a murder charge early Thursday, the second person accused in the shooting death of a man at the Knights Inn hotel on New Bern Avenue last month.
Dachia Rena Evans was arrested about 12:30 a.m at apartments at 3966 Neely St.
Records show that Evans lives at the same Marcom Street apartments as Eric Raymond Chambers, who was arrested there early Aug. 22, about five hours after Davelle Shaunduke McMoore, 23, was fatally wounded. McMoore died at WakeMed Hospital after he was taken there.
Terry Vernette Blossom, 53, was wounded in the incident.
Chambers was charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Evans was charged only with murder.
Police declined to disclose how they believe Evans was involved in McMoore’s killing. They did not file a charge for the attack on Blossom, however.
Police are not believed to be seeking any other suspects, though the case remains under investigation.
Evans was held without bail pending a first court appearance.
