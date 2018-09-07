Arrest warrants poured from state computer system once Garner cops got man’s real name

Arrest warrants – more than two dozen of them – just kept piling up Thursday after police stopped a man they said had tried to pass counterfeit money at a grocery store.
Police said Michael Lynn Chambers Jr., 26, of Morehead City, gave them someone else’s name after an investigator pulled over a car he was driving at Vandora Springs Road and Lakeside Drive.
When police got his real name and date of birth, the state’s NCAWARE computer system told them he had 22 outstanding arrest warrants, all but one of them from law enforcement officials in Carteret County.
The warrants were for multiple drug charges, including ones for heroin and marijuana, and one involving a domestic violence incident.
Garner police added several charges of their own, including identity theft, attempting to obtain goods by false pretense (the counterfeit money) and cocaine possession.
Police got onto Chambers after an investigator was sent to a Food Lion store where employees said a man had just tried to pass phony $50 bills, Capt. Joe Binns, a department spokesman, said.
The detective tracked down a picture of a car believed to be involved, and a little later saw it and stopped it at Vandora Springs Road and Lakeside Drive, Binns said.
Police took Chambers into custody, and a magistrate at the Wake County Detention Center set his bail at $230,000. He was held pending a first court appearance.
