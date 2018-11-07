Durham youth charged with 7 car thefts, 27 car break-ins in Wake County

A 17-year-old from Durham was arrested Tuesday on charges of breaking into 27 cars and pickup trucks in Cary, stealing six vehicles there and one in neighboring Morrisville, and taking valuables from several of the cars that were entered.
Curtis Anthony Russell, who lives on Savannah Place in Durham, was being held Wednesday in lieu of $501,000 bail while he waited for a court appearance.
According to 28 arrest warrants that police swore out last Friday, the car thefts and break-ins in Cary happened on Oct. 13, 16 and 21. Morrisville police listed the car theft there as occurring Sept. 17.
In Durham County, Russell has court hearings scheduled later this month on earlier felony charges of possessing a stolen motor vehicle and possessing a gun on which the serial number had been altered and misdemeanor charges of assault by pointing a gun at someone, damage to property and marijuana possession.
The car charges are Russell’s first arrest in Wake County, according to City-County Bureau of Investigation records.
He was being held in the Durham County Detention Center before being brought to Wake County on Tuesday.
