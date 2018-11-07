Man robbed woman, hit 8-year-old son with gun, Raleigh police say

When a man robbed a woman at gunpoint in her car in a parking lot last month, he also hit her 8-year-old son on the head with his gun, according to arrest warrants for a 30-year-old Raleigh man.
Police arrested Percy Jamal Richardson, who is listed as living on Rock Quarry Road, on East Whitaker Mill Road near Atlantic Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the charges and police reports, Richardson is the man who approached the woman in the parking lot of a BP gas station and convenience store at 1942 Wake Forest Road on Oct. 26.
An armed robbery charge says Richardson took $350 from the woman while threatening her with a semiautomatic pistol.
Richardson is also charged with the felony of entering a vehicle to commit a crime.
Another arrest warrant charged Richardson with misdemeanor assault on a child under 12. He hit the boy, the warrant said, “by striking him on the head with a firearm.”
Police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan said officers who handled the incident did not say in reports then if they knew why the boy was hit.
A third arrest warrant charged Richardson with illegally having a gun because he has a felony record.
Richardson was being held Wednesday on $210,000 bail pending a court appearance.
Comments