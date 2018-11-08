One motorcycle rider was fatally hurt and a second was seriously injured when their machines collided with a car at Guess Road and Garland Street in Durham, North Carolina, on Nov. 7, 2018.
Motorcyclist dies after crash with car on Durham road

By Ron Gallagher

November 08, 2018 11:44 AM

DURHAM

One motorcycle rider was killed and one was hurt Wednesday night when their machines collided with a car that was turning onto the road on which they were riding, Durham, North Carolina, police said Thursday.

Randy Mason, 28, of Durham died of injuries from the crash. He was on a 2007 Harley-Davidson going south on Guess Road about 7:30 p.m., police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said.

Ronnie Keith, 57, of Durham was on a 2004 Honda behind Mason’s bike, Michael said. He was seriously hurt but was expected to survive, police said.

According to accident investigators, Debra Brown, 59, of Durham was making a left turn from Garland Street to go south on Guess Road in a Ford Focus.

Mason’s machine collided with the car directly, police said. Keith’s machine hit the cars back bumper.

Police said they found no indication that drugs or alcohol were factors in the accident, and it remained under investigation on Thursday.

