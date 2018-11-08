Durham parents charged with fracturing infant son’s skull, breaking ribs

A mother and father from Durham were arrested Thursday on charges that say they fractured their 3-month-old son’s skull, broke some of his ribs and caused hemorrhages in both eyes late last year.
Raleigh police arrested Jatoia Shabrecia Potts, 27, and Aharoun Jessames Thompson, 25, early Thursday after stopping their car at South Saunders Street and Penmarc drive for a traffic infraction, records showed.
The couple was listed as living on South Lasalle Street in Durham.
Durham police swore out warrants on Oct. 31 that accused Potts and Thompson of intentional child abuse inflicting serious injury and negligent child abuse inflicting serious injury. Both charges are felonies.
According to the warrants, the boy was hurt between Nov. 30 and Dec. 3 of last year.
Potts and Thompson were held in lieu of $250,000 bail each.
