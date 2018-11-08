Kalil Sabastian Allen
Teen charged with robbing five Durham businesses

By Thomasi McDonald

tmcdonald@newsobserver.com

November 08, 2018 07:55 PM

DURHAM

Police have charged an 18-year-old with robbing five Durham businesses over a four-day period last month.

Investigators say Kalil Sabastian Allen, 18, of Durham committed the crimes Oct. 28-31.

In each incident, witnesses told police that Allen put his hand in his pocket or put a bag over his hand to imply he had a weapon, according to Durham police.

Investigators say Allen took cash in each of the robberies. No injuries were reported.

Allen was arrested Nov. 1 in Alamance County on charges of attempted robbery there. He is currently in custody at the Alamance County jail, Durham police said.

Allen is accused of the following robberies:

Family Fare at 1815 Hillandale Road at about 1:45 a.m. Oct. 28

Circle K at 3301 Guess Road at 1:19 a.m. Oct. 29

Shoe Show at 1517 Glenn School Road at 1:10 p.m. Oct. 29

Family Dollar at 5178 Wake Forest Road at 9:54 p.m. Oct. 30

Rite-Aid at 200 North LaSalle St. at 3:25 a.m. Oct. 31

