Teen charged with robbing five Durham businesses

Police have charged an 18-year-old with robbing five Durham businesses over a four-day period last month.
Investigators say Kalil Sabastian Allen, 18, of Durham committed the crimes Oct. 28-31.
In each incident, witnesses told police that Allen put his hand in his pocket or put a bag over his hand to imply he had a weapon, according to Durham police.
Investigators say Allen took cash in each of the robberies. No injuries were reported.
Allen was arrested Nov. 1 in Alamance County on charges of attempted robbery there. He is currently in custody at the Alamance County jail, Durham police said.
Allen is accused of the following robberies:
▪ Family Fare at 1815 Hillandale Road at about 1:45 a.m. Oct. 28
▪ Circle K at 3301 Guess Road at 1:19 a.m. Oct. 29
▪ Shoe Show at 1517 Glenn School Road at 1:10 p.m. Oct. 29
▪ Family Dollar at 5178 Wake Forest Road at 9:54 p.m. Oct. 30
▪ Rite-Aid at 200 North LaSalle St. at 3:25 a.m. Oct. 31
